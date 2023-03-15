World Bank chief nominee underscores climate change fight
Ajay Banga, the former CEO of Mastercard and U.S. nominee for the World Bank presidency, is on a global "listening tour" to garner support for his bid. While speaking with global business and government leaders, one thing he underscored was the importance of the fight against climate change in the upcoming years. Mortgage rates have been down in recent days amid unease about the financial sector following the collapse of two U.S. banks. And, a look at how hip-hop was shaped by economic pain in 1970s New York City.
Segments From this episode
Mortgage rates dip following bank collapse
The last few days have been particularly unstable for mortgage rates, which were already volatile amid recent interest rate hikes.
U.S. World Bank nominee talks climate change
A look at what former Mastercard CEO Ajay Banga said on his global "listening tour."
Hip-hop traces its roots to economic hard times
An exhibit at New York City's Fofografiska museum spotlights how poverty and inequality in the 1970s helped create the genre.
