World Bank chief nominee underscores climate change fight
Mar 15, 2023

Tony Karumba/AFP via Getty Images
Ajay Banga, the former CEO of Mastercard and U.S. nominee for the World Bank presidency, is on a global "listening tour" to garner support for his bid. While speaking with global business and government leaders, one thing he underscored was the importance of the fight against climate change in the upcoming years. Mortgage rates have been down in recent days amid unease about the financial sector following the collapse of two U.S. banks. And, a look at how hip-hop was shaped by economic pain in 1970s New York City. 

Segments From this episode

Silicon Valley Bank Collapse

Mortgage rates dip following bank collapse

by Lily Jamali
Mar 15, 2023
The last few days have been particularly unstable for mortgage rates, which were already volatile amid recent interest rate hikes.
Mortgage rates took a dive after the closure of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, marking a period of volatility tied to people's unease about the financial sector.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
U.S. World Bank nominee talks climate change

A look at what former Mastercard CEO Ajay Banga said on his global "listening tour."
Hip-hop traces its roots to economic hard times

by Nova Safo
Mar 15, 2023
An exhibit at New York City's Fofografiska museum spotlights how poverty and inequality in the 1970s helped create the genre.
Grandmaster Flash, Debbie Harry, Fab 5 Freddy, Chris Stein of Blondie and friend, 1981.
Courtesy of Fotografiska New York and copyright of the artist.
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

