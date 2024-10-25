Election 2024How We SurviveOffice PoliticsI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

Workers want “human skills”, but are employers willing to train them?
Oct 25, 2024

SDI Productions/Getty Images
Employees are overwhelmingly in favor of upskilling in areas we call "human skills", which include things like leadership, communication, and adaptability, according to a recent survey. However, more than one in three workers say their jobs offer little to no opportunity to improve these skill sets. We look at what's behind the gap.

Segments From this episode

Airlines reported high demand for seats, which might mean higher ticket prices

by Nova Safo

Four of the biggest U.S. have all reported summer into fall results now, and a theme emerges: passengers should brace themselves for higher fares over the coming months. That’s in part because airlines have are offered fewer seats for sale, even as demand for year-end travel could be strong, according to Marketplace’s Nova Safo.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC

