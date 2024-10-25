Workers want “human skills”, but are employers willing to train them?
Employees are overwhelmingly in favor of upskilling in areas we call "human skills", which include things like leadership, communication, and adaptability, according to a recent survey. However, more than one in three workers say their jobs offer little to no opportunity to improve these skill sets. We look at what's behind the gap.
Airlines reported high demand for seats, which might mean higher ticket prices
Four of the biggest U.S. have all reported summer into fall results now, and a theme emerges: passengers should brace themselves for higher fares over the coming months. That’s in part because airlines have are offered fewer seats for sale, even as demand for year-end travel could be strong, according to Marketplace’s Nova Safo.
