When will employers bring workers back to the office?

Consumer spending, income fall in February. But what lies ahead this spring?

"I think, from my perspective, the most important part was that the savings rate stayed very high," said Drew Matus, chief market strategist for MetLife Investment Management. "And what that tells us is that when things do begin to open up, people will have the means to spend, and then the open question becomes will they want to spend?" The other question, Matus said, is how many places will be left for people to spend at when things open up more, noting all of the businesses that have shuttered or cut operations during the pandemic. If people are itching to spend right off the bat, prices could go up. Matus says others might take a step back and wait longer before purchasing big-ticket items.