Workers fired for refusing the vaccine can also lose their shot at unemployment benefits
Aug 24, 2021

Also today: Nancy Marshall-Genzer fills us in on national cybersecurity. We also look into how being stuck working from home for more than a year can lead to using work computers for things not about work. That comes with risks. 

Segments From this episode

COVID-19

Workers fired for refusing vaccination unlikely to qualify for unemployment

by Caroline Champlin
Aug 24, 2021
Workplace mandates are likely to accelerate after full government approval of the Pfizer vaccine.
Full FDA approval of the Pfizer vaccine gave workplace mandates a stronger foundation.
Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images
Mixing work and play on a company computer comes with risks

by Stephanie Hughes
Aug 24, 2021
After being stuck at home for 18 months, it's tempting to use your work laptop for fun. But your employer may be watching.
With so many people working from home, more employers are monitoring what workers do on company computers and tracking the websites they visit.
Chris Delmas/AFP via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
