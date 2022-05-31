Workers are unionizing within Activision Blizzard. Is this the start of something?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Workers at Raven Software, a subsidiary of Activision Blizzard (the makers of "Call of Duty"), have voted to unionize. This is the first union at a major gaming company, and it raises questions as to whether it is a sign of things to come as unionization efforts have sprung up at huge companies in other industries. President Biden is scheduled to meet with Fed chair Jerome Powell to discuss inflation, as well as economic conditions here and abroad. We look into why mortgage rates have been dropping.
Segments From this episode
Why mortgage rates have been falling recently
They're sliding even though the Federal Reserve has been raising interest rates this year.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer