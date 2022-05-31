Workers are unionizing within Activision Blizzard. Is this the start of something?

Workers at Raven Software, a subsidiary of Activision Blizzard (the makers of "Call of Duty"), have voted to unionize. This is the first union at a major gaming company, and it raises questions as to whether it is a sign of things to come as unionization efforts have sprung up at huge companies in other industries. President Biden is scheduled to meet with Fed chair Jerome Powell to discuss inflation, as well as economic conditions here and abroad. We look into why mortgage rates have been dropping.