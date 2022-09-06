Workers and students in Indonesia protest over fuel price hike
From the BBC World Service: The government of Southeast Asia's largest economy has increased fuel prices for the first time in eight years. Plus, Europe's energy crisis is a result of Russia's decision to use energy as a weapon. That's the accusation from Finnish energy company Fortnum Group. We hear from a cheesemaker in England who says rising energy prices are threatening to put her store out of business. And, India has a newfound enthusiasm for free trade agreements.
