Workers and students in Indonesia protest over fuel price hike
Sep 6, 2022

From the BBC World Service: The government of Southeast Asia's largest economy has increased fuel prices for the first time in eight years. Plus, Europe's energy crisis is a result of Russia's decision to use energy as a weapon. That's the accusation from Finnish energy company Fortnum Group. We hear from a cheesemaker in England who says rising energy prices are threatening to put her store out of business. And, India has a newfound enthusiasm for free trade agreements.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant

