Women in the corporate world are burning out … but they’re also leading
Sep 27, 2021

Also today: We speak with China correspondent Jennifer Pak about Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou, who is returning to China after an extradition battle with the U.S. over Iran sanction violations. The 74th Tony Awards on Sunday night was a signal that Broadway productions are starting to open back up.

Segments From this episode

New report says women leaders help their teams manage work-life balance

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Sep 27, 2021
But that "mission critical" work, especially during a labor shortage, isn't always recognized and doesn't necessarily lead to advancement.
A new report says that while burnout among women in the corporate workplace is high, so is evidence of strong leadership.
Getty Images
One show at a time, Broadway theater is coming back

by Kristin Schwab
Sep 27, 2021
Currently 12 shows are open in New York's prime theater district. By year-end, there should be 38.
Lin-Manuel Miranda performs at "Hamilton" Broadway Opening Night at Richard Rodgers Theatre on Aug. 6, 2015 in New York City.
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

