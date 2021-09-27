Women in the corporate world are burning out … but they’re also leading
Also today: We speak with China correspondent Jennifer Pak about Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou, who is returning to China after an extradition battle with the U.S. over Iran sanction violations. The 74th Tony Awards on Sunday night was a signal that Broadway productions are starting to open back up.
Segments From this episode
New report says women leaders help their teams manage work-life balance
But that "mission critical" work, especially during a labor shortage, isn't always recognized and doesn't necessarily lead to advancement.
One show at a time, Broadway theater is coming back
Currently 12 shows are open in New York's prime theater district. By year-end, there should be 38.
