A Warmer WorldIsrael-Hamas WarI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David Brancaccio

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Woah, that’s a lot of jobs
Jun 7, 2024

Woah, that’s a lot of jobs

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
We learned this morning that the U.S. economy added 272,000 new jobs in May. Let's put that into context.

Segments From this episode

Unpacking today's jobs report

by Sabri Ben-Achour

The U.S. economy added a lot more jobs than many economists predicted. And it’s 110,00 more jobs than were added to the economy the month before. But the unemployment rate did tick up. We discuss with Christopher Low of FHN Financial.

Listen Now
Share Now on:

Two antitrust probes into giants of the AI race

by Nova Safo

According to multiple reports, the Justice Department will target chipmaker Nvidia, while the Federal Trade Commission will look into the partnership between Microsoft and OpenAI in fresh antitrust inquiries.

Listen Now
Share Now on:

Bazooka Candy's CEO on the brand's sweet athlete investment deal

by Sabri Ben-Achour and Alex Schroeder
Jun 7, 2024
DK Metcalf of the Seattle Seahawks may soon be coming to Bazookaverse comics.
Following Bazooka Candy Brands' acquisition by private equity Apax Partners in October 2023, the candy maker received an infusion of cash from major athletes.
Via Tsuji/Flickr
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

10:34 AM PDT
2:00
10:25 AM PDT
1:05
8:03 AM PDT
9:43
3:13 AM PDT
14:29
Jun 6, 2024
29:32
Jun 6, 2024
11:14
May 28, 2024
28:14
American capitalism isn't working for everyone
Shelf Life
American capitalism isn't working for everyone
Does Texas need its own stock exchange?
Does Texas need its own stock exchange?
Coworking spaces are trying to put a new lease on the WeWork business model
Coworking spaces are trying to put a new lease on the WeWork business model
Share your wedding spending regrets! 
Share your wedding spending regrets! 