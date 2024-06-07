Woah, that’s a lot of jobs
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
We learned this morning that the U.S. economy added 272,000 new jobs in May. Let's put that into context.
get the podcast
Segments From this episode
Unpacking today's jobs report
The U.S. economy added a lot more jobs than many economists predicted. And it’s 110,00 more jobs than were added to the economy the month before. But the unemployment rate did tick up. We discuss with Christopher Low of FHN Financial.
Two antitrust probes into giants of the AI race
According to multiple reports, the Justice Department will target chipmaker Nvidia, while the Federal Trade Commission will look into the partnership between Microsoft and OpenAI in fresh antitrust inquiries.
Bazooka Candy's CEO on the brand's sweet athlete investment deal
DK Metcalf of the Seattle Seahawks may soon be coming to Bazookaverse comics.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC