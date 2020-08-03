Million BazillionUnemployment 2020COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyRace and Economy

With the dollar down, where are global investors turning instead?
Aug 3, 2020

With the dollar down, where are global investors turning instead?

Is it all bad news that the U.S. dollar is down? Still no agreement to extend additional unemployment aid. U.S. action on Chinese companies may go beyond TikTok. And, amid calls for more police accountability, body cameras get more attention.

Segments From this episode

Why has the U.S. dollar dipped 10% since March?

Julia Coronado, president and founder of MacroPolicy Perspectives, says it's not all bad news when it comes to the dollar.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says the U.S. may impose sanctions on a "broad array" of Chinese software companies

Marketplace's Scott Tong has more.
We're still waiting to see how Congress and the White House will extend pandemic unemployment aid

And so many families are depending on those additional benefits. Marketplace's Nova Safo reports.
For police equipment company, body camera business has been booming

by Heather van Blokland
Aug 3, 2020
Body cameras have become a point of debate over police accountability.
Body cameras have become a critical point of debate over police accountability, but some worry about the equipment infringing on protesters' privacy.
Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images
Music from the episode

The World's Gone Mad Handsome Boy Modeling School, Del The Funky Homosapien, Barrington Levy, Alex Kapranos

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
