Aug 3, 2020
With the dollar down, where are global investors turning instead?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Is it all bad news that the U.S. dollar is down? Still no agreement to extend additional unemployment aid. U.S. action on Chinese companies may go beyond TikTok. And, amid calls for more police accountability, body cameras get more attention.
Subscribe on
Segments From this episode
Why has the U.S. dollar dipped 10% since March?
Julia Coronado, president and founder of MacroPolicy Perspectives, says it's not all bad news when it comes to the dollar.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says the U.S. may impose sanctions on a "broad array" of Chinese software companies
Marketplace's Scott Tong has more.
We're still waiting to see how Congress and the White House will extend pandemic unemployment aid
And so many families are depending on those additional benefits. Marketplace's Nova Safo reports.
For police equipment company, body camera business has been booming
Body cameras have become a point of debate over police accountability.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE
Music from the episode
The World's Gone Mad Handsome Boy Modeling School, Del The Funky Homosapien, Barrington Levy, Alex Kapranos
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director