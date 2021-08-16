With teachers required to vaccinate, LA Unified welcomes students back to school
Also today: We talk to Julia Coronado about Monday's markets. And, the effort to reduce carbon emissions brings up the question of what to do with nuclear reactors around the U.S.
Segments From this episode
LA school district requiring teachers to get vaccinated
Teachers navigate in-person classroom strategies as students return this week
In decarbonizing the US, a big nuclear question
How much should nuclear power be part of our energy future?
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director