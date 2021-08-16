Million BazillionBack to BusinessI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

With teachers required to vaccinate, LA Unified welcomes students back to school
Aug 16, 2021

With teachers required to vaccinate, LA Unified welcomes students back to school

Also today: We talk to Julia Coronado about Monday's markets. And, the effort to reduce carbon emissions brings up the question of what to do with nuclear reactors around the U.S.

Segments From this episode

6 degrees of sequestration

LA school district requiring teachers to get vaccinated

by Caroline Champlin
Aug 16, 2021
Teachers navigate in-person classroom strategies as students return this week
A hallway with social distance decal reminders are seen at Hollywood High School on April 27, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images
In decarbonizing the US, a big nuclear question

by Julia Simon
Aug 16, 2021
How much should nuclear power be part of our energy future?
A boat passes the nuclear plant on Three Mile Island as seen from Goldsboro, Pennsylvania in March 2019.
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
