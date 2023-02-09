and we’ll thank you with a Marketplace Investor T-shirt – only through Valentine’s Day!
With NFTs, what does and doesn’t count as art?
A federal district court in New York has ruled in favor of Hermès, the maker of the Birkin brand of handbag, in a trademark case against the artist behind the "Metabirkin" NFT. Art critic Blake Gopnik, who worked with the team defending the artist, walks us through the verdict. KPMG Chief Economist Diane Swonk takes us through what the latest round of layoffs means for the economy. And, inside the CVS's acquisition of a primary care provider.
Segments From this episode
Jury sides with Hermès in the first NFT trademark trial
A luxury goods company went up against a digital artist. The artist lost.
What recent corporate layoffs say about the economy
Diane Swonk, Chief Economist at KPMG, runs through the implications.
With another acquisition, what is CVS building?
CVS is on a quest to become a one stop shop for healthcare. With its acquisition of Oak Street, it'll have a primary care company too.
