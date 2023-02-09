With NFTs, what does and doesn’t count as art?

A federal district court in New York has ruled in favor of Hermès, the maker of the Birkin brand of handbag, in a trademark case against the artist behind the "Metabirkin" NFT. Art critic Blake Gopnik, who worked with the team defending the artist, walks us through the verdict. KPMG Chief Economist Diane Swonk takes us through what the latest round of layoffs means for the economy. And, inside the CVS's acquisition of a primary care provider.