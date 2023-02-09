Race and EconomyTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

With NFTs, what does and doesn’t count as art?
Feb 9, 2023

With NFTs, what does and doesn’t count as art?

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images
A federal district court in New York has ruled in favor of Hermès, the maker of the Birkin brand of handbag, in a trademark case against the artist behind the "Metabirkin" NFT. Art critic Blake Gopnik, who worked with the team defending the artist, walks us through the verdict. KPMG Chief Economist Diane Swonk takes us through what the latest round of layoffs means for the economy. And, inside the CVS's acquisition of a primary care provider. 

Segments From this episode

Jury sides with Hermès in the first NFT trademark trial  

by David Brancaccio , Alex Schroeder and Erika Soderstrom
Feb 9, 2023
A luxury goods company went up against a digital artist. The artist lost.
Art critic Blake Gopnik explains why he thinks the jury came to the wrong conclusion.
MEHDI FEDOUACH/AFP/Getty Images
What recent corporate layoffs say about the economy

Diane Swonk, Chief Economist at KPMG, runs through the implications.
With another acquisition, what is CVS building?

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Feb 9, 2023
CVS is on a quest to become a one stop shop for healthcare. With its acquisition of Oak Street, it'll have a primary care company too.
CVS announced its acquisition of the primary care firm Oak Street Health, adding to the pharmacy giant's already-expansive holdings in the health care market.
Justin Sullivan via Getty Images
Music from the episode

(I Don’t Want to Go to) Calabasas Cheekface

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Katie Barnfield Producer, BBC
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC

