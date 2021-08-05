Million BazillionBack to BusinessI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

With more local lockdowns, Australia could face a second COVID-19 induced recession
Aug 5, 2021

With more local lockdowns, Australia could face a second COVID-19 induced recession

From the BBC World Service: Australia’s three largest cities, Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane are all in lockdown as authorities work to tackle Delta variant outbreaks and vaccine rollout lags behind many other developed countries. Some economists are pointing to the negative economic impact of repeated regional lockdowns. Plus, as Iran's new president Ebrahim Raisi prepares to take office, he pledges to help improve the economy. And Dubai looks to cash in with remote-working visas. 

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
