With more local lockdowns, Australia could face a second COVID-19 induced recession

From the BBC World Service: Australia’s three largest cities, Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane are all in lockdown as authorities work to tackle Delta variant outbreaks and vaccine rollout lags behind many other developed countries. Some economists are pointing to the negative economic impact of repeated regional lockdowns. Plus, as Iran's new president Ebrahim Raisi prepares to take office, he pledges to help improve the economy. And Dubai looks to cash in with remote-working visas.