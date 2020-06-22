Jun 22, 2020
Where is Wirecard’s missing $2 billion?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
The German payments processor Wirecard says money missing from its accounts may not exist. Britain tightens foreign takeover rules for future pandemics. How furloughed airline staff are helping health care workers.
Subscribe on
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director