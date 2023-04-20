Will Turkey’s new natural gas discovery help Europe wean itself off Russia?

From the BBC World Service: Turkey flips the switch on the Sakarya natural gas field in the Black Sea today. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is promising consumers lower natural gas bills ahead of next month's election, and these new resources will make the import-dependent country more resilient. It's also hoped the supplies will eventually help Europe switch away from its dependence on Russia. Plus, what's day-to-day life like for those stuck in the Sudanese capital Khartoum as fighting continues? And, women in Spain will soon be able to take sick leave for serious menstrual pain. But some fear it could lead to more workplace discrimination.