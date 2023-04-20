Sign up for our free email Crash Course and register for our live “office hours” on Zoom April 25!
Will Turkey’s new natural gas discovery help Europe wean itself off Russia?
From the BBC World Service: Turkey flips the switch on the Sakarya natural gas field in the Black Sea today. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is promising consumers lower natural gas bills ahead of next month's election, and these new resources will make the import-dependent country more resilient. It's also hoped the supplies will eventually help Europe switch away from its dependence on Russia. Plus, what's day-to-day life like for those stuck in the Sudanese capital Khartoum as fighting continues? And, women in Spain will soon be able to take sick leave for serious menstrual pain. But some fear it could lead to more workplace discrimination.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC