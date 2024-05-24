Will the Ticketmaster antitrust lawsuit make it easier for people to get tickets?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
The Justice Department and nearly 30 states are suing Live Nation, the parent company of Ticketmaster.
get the podcast
Segments From this episode
Inside the wide world of indie video games
Yes, the video game industry is in turbulent times. But there's also a vast ecosystem of games built by those outside the major studios.
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC