Banks in TurmoilThe Uncertain HourTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Register now for a free, virtual event about the latest season of "The Uncertain Hour". Learn More
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Will the European Central Bank follow the Fed and raise interest rates?
May 4, 2023

Will the European Central Bank follow the Fed and raise interest rates?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Daniel Roland/AFP via Getty Images
From the BBC World Service: Will the European Central Bank follow the Fed and raise interest rates for the EU? We ask Lena Komileva, from G+ Economics. Plus, the BBC's Shingai Nyoka reports from Zimbabwe on former president Robert Mugabe's family fortune after it was revealed in his daughter's divorce papers. And, does Russia's KFC copycat pass the taste test? BBC Moscow reporter Jonny Tickle has been to find out.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:33 AM PDT
8:31
2:51 AM PDT
8:46
7:35 AM PDT
1:50
5:15 PM PDT
17:05
4:38 PM PDT
26:34
Apr 28, 2023
17:19
Apr 26, 2023
55:29
Fed raises key interest rate but hints it may pause amid bank turmoil
Fed raises key interest rate but hints it may pause amid bank turmoil
What do bank branches offer in an online-banking world?
What do bank branches offer in an online-banking world?
The resurgence of child labor in America
Make Me Smart
The resurgence of child labor in America
Why 2008 financial crisis regulations didn't prevent the recent bank failures
Banks in Turmoil
Why 2008 financial crisis regulations didn't prevent the recent bank failures