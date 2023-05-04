From the BBC World Service: Will the European Central Bank follow the Fed and raise interest rates for the EU? We ask Lena Komileva, from G+ Economics. Plus, the BBC's Shingai Nyoka reports from Zimbabwe on former president Robert Mugabe's family fortune after it was revealed in his daughter's divorce papers. And, does Russia's KFC copycat pass the taste test? BBC Moscow reporter Jonny Tickle has been to find out.