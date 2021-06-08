Jun 8, 2021
Will people return to packed convention centers?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
We'll start getting answers to that question this week from Las Vegas, where the World of Concrete trade show for the construction industry is kicking off. Las Vegas did $11 billion in trade show and convention business back in 2019. Also, the annual price tag on a newly approved drug to treat Alzheimer's is about $56,000, even as there are lingering questions about the drug’s effectiveness in slowing the progression of disease. And, an update on a proposed law in China seen as a response to U.S. sanctions.
Segments From this episode
How much will the controversial new Alzheimer's drug cost the patient?
Marketplace's Nova Safo has more.
Chinese law meant to provide more legal tools to counter foreign sanctions expected to pass soon
Marketplace's China correspondent Jennifer Pak reports.
Las Vegas is back to hosting major business conferences. Will attendees return?
The World of Concrete trade show is underway at the Las Vegas Convention Center. In 2019, conventions and trade shows generated more than $11 billion for Las Vegas. Do businesses still think conventions and trade shows are worth their efforts? Marketplace’s Matt Levin reports from Las Vegas.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director