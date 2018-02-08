Will the Bank of England's governor still be Britain’s “unreliable boyfriend”?

DownloadDownload

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service … Google has been non-operational in China for the last eight years thanks to worries about government censorship. But the tide could be about to turn. Then, Bank of England Governor Mark Carney has been dubbed the “unreliable boyfriend” as Britain’s central bank has been weary to raise interest rates over the last few months. Today, though, investors are near certain a quarter percentage point rate rise will be delivered. But with Brexit looming and slow wage growth, is now – realistically – a good time? Afterwards, how much would you pay up for a piece of movie memorabilia? How about as much as a mortgage on a house? We talk to Prop Store’s CEO about how much film history is going for in an upcoming auction. Today's show is sponsored by Battelle (Battelle.org/QI) and Indeed (Indeed.com/marketplace). (08/02/2018)

