Will it be “chip, chip, hooray” later today?
Aug 28, 2024

Joel Saget/AFP via Getty Images
Nvidia release profits today. How much hardware are AI companies still buying though?

Segments From this episode

Nvidia to report earnings today

by Nova Safo

Chipmaker Nvidia has an unenviable task today when it releases its quarterly results after the closing bell. Investors are looking for evidence that artificial intelligence is the earnings juggernaut they’ve been hoping for. Other Big Tech companies have produced strong results, but not strong enough for Wall Street.

Why the date August 28 has special significance in American history

by David Brancaccio , Lee Hawkins , Alex Schroeder and Erika Soderstrom
Aug 28, 2024
A number of events important to the Civil Rights Movement — from Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s "I Have a Dream" speech to Emmett Till's murder — took place on Aug. 28.
On Aug. 28, 2008, Barack Obama accepted the Democratic nomination for president at the DNC in Denver, Colorado.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

