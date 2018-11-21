Will fresh pressure force Italy to compromise on controversial budget?

November 21, 2018

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service… All eyes are locked on Italy this morning as the European Commission readies an assessment on the country’s budget proposal. If it rejects the plan, Italy could face fines or even sanctions. But reports suggest the nation might finally be ready to compromise. Then, the OECD is out with new data that says global growth has peaked. What exactly does that mean? Plus, New York Stock Exchange President Stacey Cunningham crashed through Wall Street’s glass ceiling this year to become the first woman to lead the exchange in its 226-year history. She tells us why she was so surprised by the reaction to her appointment and shares what fears keep her up at night.