Will France’s fresh budget soothe protesters’ concerns?

December 20, 2018

From the BBC World Service…Former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn could soon be released on bail after a Japanese court rejected a request to extend his detention. Then, the French government will release its revised budget after Yellow Vest protests spurred violent debate about President Emmanuel Macron’s economic reforms. So, what’s in the new budget blueprint? Afterwards, the West African nation of Togo has seen some economic growth over recent years, but many feel it hasn’t been inclusive and political instability  has made things worse. And despite violent unrest, the government will push ahead with elections today. 

