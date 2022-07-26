Will European leaders agree to reduce their use of Russian energy?
From the BBC World Service: EU energy ministers hold emergency talks in Brussels after Russia said it will further cut gas deliveries to Europe. Plus, how Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba plans to have its primary share listing in Hong Kong as well as in New York. And, the ecological toll from a rush of tourists on India's fragile hill and mountain retreats.
