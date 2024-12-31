Will 2025 be the year of antitrust?
Hackers have struck the Treasury Department
Hackers thought to have links to China have successfully targeted the U.S. Treasury Department. Treasury says it was notified of a “major” incident on Dec. 8. This event comes after another recent China-affiliated hack on telecom networks.
Workers in 21 states to get wage bumps
With the new year will come pay increases for more than 9 million people, who live in states where the minimum wage goes up tomorrow. Many of these are automatic, indexed to inflation, but some are the result of new laws.
Antitrust cases to keep an eye on in 2025
Google, Facebook and Amazon will all be focuses of antitrust cases in the year ahead, but a Trump administration will take a different approach to antitrust enforcement than Biden's has.
