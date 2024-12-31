Adventures in HousingI've Always Wondered ...My EconomyTrump's Second Term

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Today is your last chance in 2024 to power public service journalism! 🎉😱💵 Donate Now!
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Will 2025 be the year of antitrust?
Dec 31, 2024

Will 2025 be the year of antitrust?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Marvin Recinos/AFP via Getty Images
Companies that will be grappling with antitrust law this upcoming year include Google, Facebook and Amazon. We dig in.

Segments From this episode

Hackers have struck the Treasury Department

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer

Hackers thought to have links to China have successfully targeted the U.S. Treasury Department. Treasury says it was notified of a “major” incident on Dec. 8. This event comes after another recent China-affiliated hack on telecom networks.

Listen Now
Share Now on:

Workers in 21 states to get wage bumps

by Nova Safo

With the new year will come pay increases for more than 9 million people, who live in states where the minimum wage goes up tomorrow. Many of these are automatic, indexed to inflation, but some are the result of new laws.

Listen Now
Share Now on:

Antitrust cases to keep an eye on in 2025

by David Brancaccio and Meredith Garretson
Dec 31, 2024
Google, Facebook and Amazon will all be focuses of antitrust cases in the year ahead, but a Trump administration will take a different approach to antitrust enforcement than Biden's has.
Facebook owner Meta is among the companies that will be facing an antitrust case in the year ahead over its acquisition of Instagram and WhatsApp.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:56 AM PST
7:30
3:06 AM PST
12:52
Dec 30, 2024
27:51
Dec 24, 2024
25:37
Dec 18, 2024
32:19
Nov 19, 2024
32:24
Oct 24, 2024
36:20
The economic legacy of Jimmy Carter
The economic legacy of Jimmy Carter
Rising trade deficit for goods isn't a cause for worry, experts say
Rising trade deficit for goods isn't a cause for worry, experts say
It's officially retail returns season
It's officially retail returns season
Marketplace Wrapped: 2024 Edition
Marketplace Wrapped: 2024 Edition