Why work as a “bee chauffeur” is big business
Oct 4, 2024

Why work as a “bee chauffeur” is big business

YASSER AL-ZAYYAT / Getty Images
Several times a year, millions of honeybees are transported back and forth across the country to help pollinate the nation’s crops. Whose job is it to move them? Plus, what to make of the gangbusters September jobs report.

Segments From this episode

What’s That Like?

They buzz, they sting but someone has to move these pollinators across the country

by Erika Soderstrom
Oct 4, 2024
A massive honeybee migration is underway...
Prepared and ready for action, flatbed truck drivers begin the long process of transporting millions of commercial bees across the country.
Courtesy of Delfino Mendoza
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC

