Why work as a “bee chauffeur” is big business
Several times a year, millions of honeybees are transported back and forth across the country to help pollinate the nation’s crops. Whose job is it to move them? Plus, what to make of the gangbusters September jobs report.
Segments From this episode
They buzz, they sting but someone has to move these pollinators across the country
A massive honeybee migration is underway...
