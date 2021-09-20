Million BazillionI've Always Wondered ...The Big ReturnEcon Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Why UK energy suppliers are going bust
Sep 20, 2021

Why UK energy suppliers are going bust

From the BBC World Service: The cost of natural gas is soaring across Europe. In the U.K., wholesale prices are 250% higher than they were in January, sparking fears many of the country's energy supply companies could collapse unless the government takes action. Shares tumble 10% for Chinese property conglomerate Evergrande. The company owes $300 billion, and investors are concerned it will be unable to meet loan interest payments due this week. And electric vehicles need batteries, and batteries require hard-to-find metals. Is undersea mining the answer?

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

