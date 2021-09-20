Why UK energy suppliers are going bust

From the BBC World Service: The cost of natural gas is soaring across Europe. In the U.K., wholesale prices are 250% higher than they were in January, sparking fears many of the country's energy supply companies could collapse unless the government takes action. Shares tumble 10% for Chinese property conglomerate Evergrande. The company owes $300 billion, and investors are concerned it will be unable to meet loan interest payments due this week. And electric vehicles need batteries, and batteries require hard-to-find metals. Is undersea mining the answer?