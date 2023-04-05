Why Trump’s arraignment could mean more gridlock in Washington
The indictment, arraignment and upcoming trial of former president Donald Trump in New York captured headlines yesterday, but it's 200 miles away in Washington D.C. where the economic effects of the spectacle could be felt. We talk with the Eurasia Group's Jon Lieber about what Trump's legal imperilment could mean for polarization and policymaking on Capitol Hill. Plus, we chat with Lindsey Piegza, Chief Economist at Stifel Financial, about the latest trends in interest rates and today's ADP jobs report. Also, Johnson and Johnson is looking to settle lawsuits over its talcum powder for around $9 billion. And, how Zimbabwean mining companies are being impacted by rolling blackouts across the country.
Segments From this episode
Johnson and Johnson looks to settle lawsuits over baby powder
Marketplace's Nova Safo walks us through the proposed settlement from the pharmaceutical giant.
The former president's arraignment could worsen polarization on Capitol Hill
The Eurasia Group's Jon Lieber helps break down the risks that Trump's legal troubles pose to policymaking in Washington.
In Zimbabwe, rolling blackouts hobble mining goals
The country has an ambitious goal to reach $12 billion in mining exports in 2023, but industry leaders say they can't get ahead without reliable electricity.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC