Banks in TurmoilThe Uncertain HourTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
New episodes of "The Uncertain Hour" are out now! Listen now
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Why Trump’s arraignment could mean more gridlock in Washington
Apr 5, 2023

Why Trump’s arraignment could mean more gridlock in Washington

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Andrew Kelly-Pool/Getty Images
The indictment, arraignment and upcoming trial of former president Donald Trump in New York captured headlines yesterday, but it's 200 miles away in Washington D.C. where the economic effects of the spectacle could be felt. We talk with the Eurasia Group's Jon Lieber about what Trump's legal imperilment could mean for polarization and policymaking on Capitol Hill. Plus, we chat with Lindsey Piegza, Chief Economist at Stifel Financial, about the latest trends in interest rates and today's ADP jobs report. Also, Johnson and Johnson is looking to settle lawsuits over its talcum powder for around $9 billion. And, how Zimbabwean mining companies are being impacted by rolling blackouts across the country. 

Segments From this episode

Johnson and Johnson looks to settle lawsuits over baby powder

Marketplace's Nova Safo walks us through the proposed settlement from the pharmaceutical giant.
Listen Now
Share Now on:

The former president's arraignment could worsen polarization on Capitol Hill

The Eurasia Group's Jon Lieber helps break down the risks that Trump's legal troubles pose to policymaking in Washington.
Listen Now
Share Now on:

In Zimbabwe, rolling blackouts hobble mining goals

by ish Mafundikwa
Apr 5, 2023
The country has an ambitious goal to reach $12 billion in mining exports in 2023, but industry leaders say they can't get ahead without reliable electricity.
Zimbabwe has the largest African lithium deposits, a mineral crucial to electric vehicle batteries. Above, workers inspect an open cast lithium mine in Goromonzi, Zimbabwe.
Tafadzwa Ufumeli/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Scram! Jeff Rosenstock

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:39 AM PDT
9:07
3:00 AM PDT
36:10
7:22 AM PDT
1:50
2:34 AM PDT
9:33
6:39 PM PDT
33:12
Apr 4, 2023
27:44
Mar 29, 2023
11:27
Employers want everyone back in the office — for real this time
Employers want everyone back in the office — for real this time
One state is betting on technology to address problem gambling
Marketplace Tech
One state is betting on technology to address problem gambling
Job openings fall in a possible sign of the elusive "soft landing"
Job openings fall in a possible sign of the elusive "soft landing"
A Fed president on remedies for inflation, banking supervision, and the possibility of recession
A Fed president on remedies for inflation, banking supervision, and the possibility of recession