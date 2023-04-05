Why Trump’s arraignment could mean more gridlock in Washington

The indictment, arraignment and upcoming trial of former president Donald Trump in New York captured headlines yesterday, but it's 200 miles away in Washington D.C. where the economic effects of the spectacle could be felt. We talk with the Eurasia Group's Jon Lieber about what Trump's legal imperilment could mean for polarization and policymaking on Capitol Hill. Plus, we chat with Lindsey Piegza, Chief Economist at Stifel Financial, about the latest trends in interest rates and today's ADP jobs report. Also, Johnson and Johnson is looking to settle lawsuits over its talcum powder for around $9 billion. And, how Zimbabwean mining companies are being impacted by rolling blackouts across the country.