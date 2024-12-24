Why the government is suing Walmart
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is accusing Walmart and the fintech firm Branch Messenger of cheating some Walmart gig workers.
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s complaint involves gig drivers who took packages the “last mile” from Walmart stores to customers’ homes. The complaint says Walmart and Branch opened the Branch accounts using the drivers’ Social Security numbers without their consent.
An elite college antitrust suit and the illusion of meritocracy
Plaintiffs in a 2022 class-action lawsuit against 17 elite colleges who allege the schools colluded in determining financial aid packages are seeking $685 million in damages.
