Why the government is suing Walmart
Dec 24, 2024

Why the government is suing Walmart

Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is accusing Walmart and the fintech firm Branch Messenger of cheating some Walmart gig workers.

Segments From this episode

CFPB sues Walmart and Branch Messenger

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s complaint involves gig drivers who took packages the “last mile” from Walmart stores to customers’ homes. The complaint says Walmart and Branch opened the Branch accounts using the drivers’ Social Security numbers without their consent.

An elite college antitrust suit and the illusion of meritocracy

by David Brancaccio and Alex Schroeder
Dec 24, 2024
Plaintiffs in a 2022 class-action lawsuit against 17 elite colleges who allege the schools colluded in determining financial aid packages are seeking $685 million in damages.
Cornell has acknowledged that "admissions readers were, in effect, deputized in the fundraising process," says Ron Lieber of The New York Times. Above, the Cornell campus.
Matt Burkhartt/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC

