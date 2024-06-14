Bytes: Week in ReviewJobs IRLDecoding DemocracyI've Always Wondered ...

Why the global supply chain cracked under COVID
Jun 14, 2024

Why the global supply chain cracked under COVID

Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images
The pandemic nearly broke the global supply chain. We discuss its weaknesses. Plus, how is CEO pay determined?

Segments From this episode

How is CEO compensation determined?

by Sabri Ben-Achour

Tesla shareholders voted to restore CEO Elon Musk’s record pay package, which was thrown out by a Delaware judge earlier this year. But the package is likely to be tied up in courts. All of this raises questions about how CEOs are paid in general. Let’s chat more with Erik Gordon, professor at the University of Michigan’s Ross School of Business.

There's a logic to the chaos of the global supply chain

by David Brancaccio and Natalie White
Jun 14, 2024
Peter Goodman of The New York Times discusses the complex inner workings of our fragile system and why it broke down during the pandemic.
Increasing resilience would be costly and reduce profitability at many supply chain businesses, author Peter Goodman explains. Above, shipping containers at the Port of Oakland in California.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

