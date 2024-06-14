Why the global supply chain cracked under COVID
The pandemic nearly broke the global supply chain. We discuss its weaknesses. Plus, how is CEO pay determined?
How is CEO compensation determined?
Tesla shareholders voted to restore CEO Elon Musk’s record pay package, which was thrown out by a Delaware judge earlier this year. But the package is likely to be tied up in courts. All of this raises questions about how CEOs are paid in general. Let’s chat more with Erik Gordon, professor at the University of Michigan’s Ross School of Business.
There's a logic to the chaos of the global supply chain
Peter Goodman of The New York Times discusses the complex inner workings of our fragile system and why it broke down during the pandemic.
