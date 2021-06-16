Jun 16, 2021
Why the Fed wants to keep its policies in pandemic mode
The Federal Reserve is not expected to raise interest rates. But it turns out some of the Fed’s peers around the world are starting to put away their pandemic relief tools. Also, a major heat wave hitting the West and Southwest means the air conditioners are on and the power grids are stressed. And, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un says the food situation there is difficult and that shortages are possible.
Segments From this episode
Why the Fed is taking longer than other central banks to ease COVID relief
The Fed has a dual mandate to control inflation as well as unemployment, unlike other central banks.
A heat wave in the West is putting stress on power grids
There are technology and consumer behavior changes that could make a difference as extreme heat becomes more common.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un warns of possible food shortages
The BBC's Michael Bristow reports.
