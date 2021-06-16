Back to BusinessThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Why the Fed wants to keep its policies in pandemic mode
Jun 16, 2021

Why the Fed wants to keep its policies in pandemic mode

The Federal Reserve is not expected to raise interest rates. But it turns out some of the Fed’s peers around the world are starting to put away their pandemic relief tools. Also, a major heat wave hitting the West and Southwest means the air conditioners are on and the power grids are stressed. And, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un says the food situation there is difficult and that shortages are possible.

Segments From this episode

COVID & Unemployment

Why the Fed is taking longer than other central banks to ease COVID relief

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer
Jun 16, 2021
The Fed has a dual mandate to control inflation as well as unemployment, unlike other central banks.
A view of the Federal Reserve building in Washington, D.C.
Karen Bleier/AFP/Getty Images
A heat wave in the West is putting stress on power grids

by Samantha Fields
Jun 16, 2021
There are technology and consumer behavior changes that could make a difference as extreme heat becomes more common.
In Texas and California, people are being asked to lower their power use.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un warns of possible food shortages

The BBC's Michael Bristow reports.
Music from the episode

Saddle Tom Misch, Yussef Dayes

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
