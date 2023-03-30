Why return-free tax filing isn’t — but probably should be — a thing in the U.S.
Tax season is upon us, and that means an age-old debate is resurfacing amongst accounting nerds far and wide — why do Americans still have to file tax returns? Another simpler, and arguably better, system called return-free filing is used across the world. Chris Farrell walks us through the potential benefits of adopting such a system in the U.S. Plus, why plateauing mortgage rates are leading to more applications from would-be homebuyers. And, a look at some of the rule changes coming to Major League Baseball as teams start playing regular season games today.
Segments From this episode
Major League Baseball rules aim for shorter games — and a bigger audience
One change: Pitchers will have 20 seconds or less to throw the ball. But is that enough time to capture the mood?
Could return-free tax filing actually be on the horizon?
The idea has been thrown around for a while now, but new IRS funding may help it become a reality.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC