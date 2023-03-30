Banks in TurmoilThe Uncertain HourTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Why return-free tax filing isn’t — but probably should be — a thing in the U.S.
Mar 30, 2023

Why return-free tax filing isn’t — but probably should be — a thing in the U.S.

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Tim Boyle/Getty Images
Tax season is upon us, and that means an age-old debate is resurfacing amongst accounting nerds far and wide — why do Americans still have to file tax returns? Another simpler, and arguably better, system called return-free filing is used across the world. Chris Farrell walks us through the potential benefits of adopting such a system in the U.S. Plus, why plateauing mortgage rates are leading to more applications from would-be homebuyers. And, a look at some of the rule changes coming to Major League Baseball as teams start playing regular season games today.  

Segments From this episode

Major League Baseball rules aim for shorter games — and a bigger audience

by Henry Epp
Mar 30, 2023
One change: Pitchers will have 20 seconds or less to throw the ball. But is that enough time to capture the mood?
Shorter games could sustain the sport in the long run, according to Khalid Ballouli at the University of South Carolina.
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Could return-free tax filing actually be on the horizon?

by David Brancaccio , Chris Farrell , Erika Soderstrom and Jarrett Dang
Mar 30, 2023
The idea has been thrown around for a while now, but new IRS funding may help it become a reality.
Return-free filing has been adopted in many other countries, and there's growing pressure in the U.S. to adopt a similar system.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Dismantled Nekonomicon, Kylee Brielle

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:55 AM PDT
8:07
2:50 AM PDT
9:12
7:37 AM PDT
1:50
5:27 PM PDT
22:41
4:23 PM PDT
28:19
Mar 29, 2023
54:03
Mar 29, 2023
11:27
State funding for homeschooling is on the rise. Not everyone wants it.
State funding for homeschooling is on the rise. Not everyone wants it.
Homebuyers keep looking for a dip in mortgage rates
Homebuyers keep looking for a dip in mortgage rates
Rent inflation has been slowing down for months
Rent inflation has been slowing down for months
How low unemployment lifts workers at the bottom
How low unemployment lifts workers at the bottom