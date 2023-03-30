Why return-free tax filing isn’t — but probably should be — a thing in the U.S.

Tax season is upon us, and that means an age-old debate is resurfacing amongst accounting nerds far and wide — why do Americans still have to file tax returns? Another simpler, and arguably better, system called return-free filing is used across the world. Chris Farrell walks us through the potential benefits of adopting such a system in the U.S. Plus, why plateauing mortgage rates are leading to more applications from would-be homebuyers. And, a look at some of the rule changes coming to Major League Baseball as teams start playing regular season games today.