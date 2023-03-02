Why racial inequality is often underestimated

The disparity between how much wealth — on average — people of different racial groups hold has been well-documented through research. Yet according to one study, the size of that gap is frequently underappreciated. We talk to Ivy Oyeandor, a professor at Northwestern University and co-author of the study, about that misperception as part of our Econ Extra Credit series. And, KPMG Chief Economist Diane Swonk dissects the latest economic data, which indicates economic strength because of infrastructure spending but risks prolonging inflation.