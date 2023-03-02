Why racial inequality is often underestimated
The disparity between how much wealth — on average — people of different racial groups hold has been well-documented through research. Yet according to one study, the size of that gap is frequently underappreciated. We talk to Ivy Oyeandor, a professor at Northwestern University and co-author of the study, about that misperception as part of our Econ Extra Credit series. And, KPMG Chief Economist Diane Swonk dissects the latest economic data, which indicates economic strength because of infrastructure spending but risks prolonging inflation.
Segments From this episode
Is good economic news still good amid inflation worries?
Diane Swonk, chief economist at KPMG, explains what constitutes a "good" economic indicator nowadays.
The consequences of underestimating the racial wealth gap
Ivy Onyeador of Northwestern University discusses why Americans overestimate the progress we've made toward economic equality.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC