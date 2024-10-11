Why racial disparities in stock market investments persist
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Marketplace's senior economics contributor explains the connection between stock ownership and the racial wealth gap.
get the podcast
Segments From this episode
Producer prices remain tame
Inflation at the wholesale level is reinforcing yesterday’s benign reading on consumer inflation. How are markets responding? Are they? Let’s discuss with Christopher Low, chief economist at FHN Financial.
Corporate travel spending is forecasted to exceed pre-pandemic levels
But that doesn't mean everything has completely caught up, analysts say.
Explaining the racial gap in stock market investment
New research finds that inequities in unemployment risk can explain some of the racial gap in stock market investment.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC