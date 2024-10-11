Office PoliticsI've Always Wondered ...Election 2024Adventures in Housing

Loading...

0:00
0% played
We fell short of our Fall Fundraiser goal of 2,500 donations. Help us catch up ⏩ Give Now
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Why racial disparities in stock market investments persist
Oct 11, 2024

Why racial disparities in stock market investments persist

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images
Marketplace's senior economics contributor explains the connection between stock ownership and the racial wealth gap.

Segments From this episode

Producer prices remain tame

by David Brancaccio

Inflation at the wholesale level is reinforcing yesterday’s benign reading on consumer inflation. How are markets responding? Are they? Let’s discuss with Christopher Low, chief economist at FHN Financial.

Listen Now
Share Now on:

Corporate travel spending is forecasted to exceed pre-pandemic levels

by Mitchell Hartman
Oct 11, 2024
But that doesn't mean everything has completely caught up, analysts say.
Leisure travel has long-since recovered to pre-pandemic levels, but business travel is taking much longer to catch up.
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Explaining the racial gap in stock market investment

by David Brancaccio , Chris Farrell and Alex Schroeder
Oct 11, 2024
New research finds that inequities in unemployment risk can explain some of the racial gap in stock market investment.
champc/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:50 AM PDT
7:51
3:07 AM PDT
13:19
Oct 10, 2024
28:21
Oct 10, 2024
19:49
Oct 10, 2024
54:30
Oct 9, 2024
30:21
Oct 8, 2024
4:08
As weather disasters intensify, state and local governments are footing more of the recovery bill
A Warmer World
As weather disasters intensify, state and local governments are footing more of the recovery bill
Why pensions are part of labor discussions again
Why pensions are part of labor discussions again
Waffle House, a natural disaster bellwether, closes Florida locations ahead of Hurricane Milton
Waffle House, a natural disaster bellwether, closes Florida locations ahead of Hurricane Milton
Presidential campaigns are spending big to win a single electoral vote
Presidential campaigns are spending big to win a single electoral vote