Why many government workers aren’t eligible for unemployment benefits
Feb 27, 2025

Why many government workers aren’t eligible for unemployment benefits

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Many workers who had contracts with the U.S. Agency for International Development are classified as independent contractors and are ineligible for unemployment.

Trump's Second Term

Many laid-off government workers aren't eligible for unemployment

by David Brancaccio and Nancy Marshall-Genzer
Feb 27, 2025
Some workers impacted by government cuts are independent contractors who have canceled contracts with the U.S. Agency for International Development.
Demonstrators gather outside of the Office of Personnel Management on Feb. 7, to protest federal layoffs.
Bryan Dozier/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images
Los Angeles Wildfires

LA fires spur economic hardship for migrant workers

by Erika Soderstrom and Ariana Rosas
Feb 27, 2025
Despite the personal and economic toll of the LA fires, migrant workers have mobilized to help their communities.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC

