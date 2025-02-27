Why many government workers aren’t eligible for unemployment benefits
Many workers who had contracts with the U.S. Agency for International Development are classified as independent contractors and are ineligible for unemployment.
Segments From this episode
Many laid-off government workers aren't eligible for unemployment
Some workers impacted by government cuts are independent contractors who have canceled contracts with the U.S. Agency for International Development.
LA fires spur economic hardship for migrant workers
Despite the personal and economic toll of the LA fires, migrant workers have mobilized to help their communities.
