Why legacy admission might stick around
Jul 20, 2023

Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images
Although some elite colleges are dropping legacy preference as a way to increase diversity without affirmative action, others might keep it around to buoy their bottom line. Plus, the fight for fairer workers compensation death benefits.

Segments From this episode

If a worker dies on the job, many states limit surviving spouse workers' compensation

by Blaise Gainey
Jul 20, 2023
For example, if a widow or widower chooses to remarry, they may no longer receive compensation.
In Tennessee, lawmakers recently passed legislation to amend workers' compensation laws, making the state more favorable for surviving spouses.
AndreyPopov/Getty Images
Wesleyan ditches legacy admissions

by Samantha Fields
Jul 20, 2023
But many schools are expected to hang on to legacy admissions for financial reasons.
Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jordan Mangi Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

