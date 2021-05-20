Back to BusinessThis Is UncomfortableI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Why is the ByteDance billionaire boss really leaving?
May 20, 2021

Why is the ByteDance billionaire boss really leaving?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
From the BBC World Service: The co-founder of TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, says he prefers reading and daydreaming than managing people. But he’s not the only senior Chinese tech firm boss to step back recently. Plus, is volatility just a fact of life for cryptocurrency investors?And, a day after Malawi destroyed nearly 20,000 expired COVID vaccine doses, why tackling misinformation remains a challenge in Africa. 

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Why we’re seeing rising consumer prices
COVID-19
Why we’re seeing rising consumer prices
Retail sales were flat in April, falling short of estimates
Retail sales were flat in April, falling short of estimates

Stock market-inspired cocktails!
Donate any amount to get our “Stonktail” recipes.

GIVE NOW
New mask guidance means huge headaches for retail shops, workers
COVID-19
New mask guidance means huge headaches for retail shops, workers