May 20, 2021
Why is the ByteDance billionaire boss really leaving?
From the BBC World Service: The co-founder of TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, says he prefers reading and daydreaming than managing people. But he’s not the only senior Chinese tech firm boss to step back recently. Plus, is volatility just a fact of life for cryptocurrency investors?And, a day after Malawi destroyed nearly 20,000 expired COVID vaccine doses, why tackling misinformation remains a challenge in Africa.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
