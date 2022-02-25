Temporarily UnavailableQuitting TimeThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Why hasn’t Russia been cut off from the SWIFT system yet?
Feb 25, 2022

Why hasn’t Russia been cut off from the SWIFT system yet?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Also today: Inflation jumped 6.1% in January, according to data from the Commerce Department. Amazon workers attempting to unionize have targeted the company's use of "captive audience" anti-union presentations in a complaint.

Segments From this episode

Why are housing inventories growing at the higher end of the market in some places?

by Justin Ho
Feb 25, 2022
As some buyers move from more expensive regions, they have more to spend elsewhere.
"If you’re a seller, it’s a seller’s market," said Gay Cororaton, senior economist with the National Association of Realtors.
Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Union labor complaint against Amazon takes aim at "captive audience meetings"

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Feb 25, 2022
The practice of requiring workers to sit through anti-union presentations is common and currently legal.
A union supporter stands before sunrise outside the Amazon fulfillment center on March 29, 2021 in Bessemer, Alabama.
PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:18 AM PST
9:07
2:18 AM PST
8:13
7:27 AM PST
1:50
Feb 24, 2022
14:35
Feb 24, 2022
26:31
Dec 16, 2021
32:25
Jan 31, 2022
1:36
What does hitting pause on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline mean for Europe's energy supply?
What does hitting pause on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline mean for Europe's energy supply?
Is there a future in the "learning pod" education model?
Is there a future in the "learning pod" education model?
Ukraine conflict could push grain prices higher worldwide
Ukraine conflict could push grain prices higher worldwide
Inflation's already increasing the cost of goods. The cost of services could be next.
Inflation's already increasing the cost of goods. The cost of services could be next.