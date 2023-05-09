Why has the debt limit spat lingered for so long?

The debt ceiling fight between President Biden and House Republicans is getting closer and closer to the 11th hour as both sides make scant progress toward a compromise. Marketplace's Nova Safo explains what's on tap today for the latest round of negotiations, and why the talks are unlikely to bear any fruit. Plus, airlines are bracing for a potentially record-setting travel season this summer. And, the BBC's Samira Hussain looks at the growing prevalence of "nearshoring" as tensions between the U.S. and China damage trade relations.