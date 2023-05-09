Why has the debt limit spat lingered for so long?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
The debt ceiling fight between President Biden and House Republicans is getting closer and closer to the 11th hour as both sides make scant progress toward a compromise. Marketplace's Nova Safo explains what's on tap today for the latest round of negotiations, and why the talks are unlikely to bear any fruit. Plus, airlines are bracing for a potentially record-setting travel season this summer. And, the BBC's Samira Hussain looks at the growing prevalence of "nearshoring" as tensions between the U.S. and China damage trade relations.
Segments From this episode
Compromise looks far away in the debt limit fight
Marketplace's Nova Safo explains the latest developments in the ongoing spat in Washington.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC