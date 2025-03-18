Why Forever 21 couldn’t last forever
It’s time to write the obituary for a star of the fast fashion world. We'll hear what led to Forever 21's demise.
Why Forever 21 couldn't last forever
The fast fashion retailer declared bankruptcy this week, for the second time in six years.
Claims of a superfast EV charger from BYD
China’s top electric car company BYD is claiming that new charging technology it developed could allow a vehicle to charge in under 8 minutes and travel spans of roughly 250 miles.
Spending at bars and restaurants declined slightly in February
Consumers spent 1.5% less than they did in January. Is this a worrying sign for the economy?
