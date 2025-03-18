Tricks of the TradeCOVID-19: 5 Years OnTrade War 2.0I've Always Wondered ...

Why Forever 21 couldn’t last forever
Mar 18, 2025

Why Forever 21 couldn’t last forever

David Paul Morris/Getty Images
It’s time to write the obituary for a star of the fast fashion world. We'll hear what led to Forever 21's demise.

Segments From this episode

Why Forever 21 couldn't last forever

by Caleigh Wells
Mar 18, 2025
The fast fashion retailer declared bankruptcy this week, for the second time in six years.
Forever 21 has faced stiff competition from online, foreign retailers like Shein and Temu.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Claims of a superfast EV charger from BYD

by Nova Safo

China’s top electric car company BYD is claiming that new charging technology it developed could allow a vehicle to charge in under 8 minutes and travel spans of roughly 250 miles.

Spending at bars and restaurants declined slightly in February

by Henry Epp
Mar 18, 2025
Consumers spent 1.5% less than they did in January. Is this a worrying sign for the economy?
When you're uncertain about where the economy is headed, dining out less is an easy way to cut back on spending.
Scott Suchman for The Washington Post via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC

