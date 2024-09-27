Office PoliticsI've Always Wondered ...Election 2024Adventures in Housing

Why fewer funds for FEMA means slower disaster recoveries
Sep 27, 2024

Why fewer funds for FEMA means slower disaster recoveries

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
The Federal Emergency Management Agency asked for more money but didn't get it. That could impact some communities recovering from disasters.

Segments From this episode

Ports asks for government intervention in dockworker labor dispute

by Nova Safo

Leaders representing some of America’s largest ports asked the federal government to force dockworkers back to the negotiating table as a potential labor strike looms. Marketplace’s Nova Safe runs through the details of the labor dispute and why the two sides can’t seem to even agree on when they last spoke.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC

