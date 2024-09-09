Breaking GroundShelf LifeI've Always Wondered ...Election 2024

Why farmers are feeling so down
Sep 9, 2024

Why farmers are feeling so down

Scott Olson/Getty Images
Input and borrowing costs for farmers remain high, while prices for commodities have been trending down.

Segments From this episode

National Debt

Congress is back with a budget to pass, but this time a shutdown seems unlikely

by Kimberly Adams
Sep 9, 2024
Nobody wants to take the blame in an election year.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Is the farm economy in a recession?

by Savannah Peters
Sep 9, 2024
Purdue’s Farmer Sentiment Index hit an 8-year low in August.
Strong harvests and lower commodities prices haven't helped with farmers' glum moods right now.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
A preview of this week's markets

by Sabri Ben-Achour

Last week was a rough one for markets. The S&P 500 closed down more than 4%. So what’s this week looking like? Joining us to talk about it is Julia Coronado, founder and president of MacroPolicy Perspectives and a professor at UT Austin.

