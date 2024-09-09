Why farmers are feeling so down
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Input and borrowing costs for farmers remain high, while prices for commodities have been trending down.
get the podcast
Segments From this episode
Congress is back with a budget to pass, but this time a shutdown seems unlikely
Nobody wants to take the blame in an election year.
Is the farm economy in a recession?
Purdue’s Farmer Sentiment Index hit an 8-year low in August.
A preview of this week's markets
Last week was a rough one for markets. The S&P 500 closed down more than 4%. So what’s this week looking like? Joining us to talk about it is Julia Coronado, founder and president of MacroPolicy Perspectives and a professor at UT Austin.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC