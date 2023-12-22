Bytes: Week in ReviewMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...Financially Inclined

Loading...

0:00
0% played
🎁 'Tis the season to support public service journalism Donate Now
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Why Cuba has lost 4% of its population in the last two years
Dec 22, 2023

Why Cuba has lost 4% of its population in the last two years

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Yamil Lage/AFP via Getty Images
Cubans are fleeing their country in droves. A deteriorating economic situation is fueling the exodus.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Dylan Miettinen Associate Digital Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:41 AM PST
1:05
7:36 AM PST
8:43
3:20 AM PST
11:39
3:00 AM PST
43:54
Dec 21, 2023
27:03
Dec 20, 2023
2:31
Dec 15, 2023
18:54
Candy cane producers feel the bite of rising sugar prices
Candy cane producers feel the bite of rising sugar prices
Could commercial real estate still tank regional banks?
Banks in Turmoil
Could commercial real estate still tank regional banks?
Feeding America CEO urges "using your voices" in fight against hunger
Feeding America CEO urges "using your voices" in fight against hunger
An economist and a business reporter walk into a Buc-ee's … 
An economist and a business reporter walk into a Buc-ee's … 