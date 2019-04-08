DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

Why Britain wants to regulate the internet

April 08, 2019

From the BBC World Service... British ministers claim a series of new laws will make the U.K. the safest place in the world to be online. But do the proposals go far enough? India's ruling party has published its election manifesto. Plus, is gentrification a problem? Some argue it improves neighborhoods, while others say it's threatening communities by pricing locals out of the market. Today's show is sponsored by the Alliance for Lifetime Income, BitSight Technologies and Kronos.

Listen to the episode
Download
Browse the Show
David Brancaccio
Brancaccio david

About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.