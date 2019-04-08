Why Britain wants to regulate the internet

From the BBC World Service... British ministers claim a series of new laws will make the U.K. the safest place in the world to be online. But do the proposals go far enough? India's ruling party has published its election manifesto. Plus, is gentrification a problem? Some argue it improves neighborhoods, while others say it's threatening communities by pricing locals out of the market.