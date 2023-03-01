Why Big Tech is getting involved in health care

Amazon's recent acquisition of a chain of health care clinics from One Medical is raising questions of Big Tech's growing role in the sector. We talk to University of Michigan professor Erik Gordon about the potential antitrust implications, and what the Amazon example could mean for the sector going forward. Congress' newest committee, which focuses on competition with China, held its first hearing yesterday, at a time of increased tensions with the People's Republic. And, we talk to Susan Schmidt, Head of Public Equity at the State of Wisconsin Investment Fund, about the increasingly tenuous economic picture.