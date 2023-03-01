A Year of WarRace and EconomyTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

Why Big Tech is getting involved in health care
Mar 1, 2023

Why Big Tech is getting involved in health care

Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Amazon's recent acquisition of a chain of health care clinics from One Medical is raising questions of Big Tech's growing role in the sector. We talk to University of Michigan professor Erik Gordon about the potential antitrust implications, and what the Amazon example could mean for the sector going forward. Congress' newest committee, which focuses on competition with China, held its first hearing yesterday, at a time of increased tensions with the People's Republic. And, we talk to Susan Schmidt, Head of Public Equity at the State of Wisconsin Investment Fund, about the increasingly tenuous economic picture. 

Segments From this episode

Big Tech's health care mergers raise antitrust questions

by David Brancaccio and Alex Schroeder
Mar 1, 2023
Amazon's acquisition of health care clinics represents new antitrust terrain for the Federal Trade Commission.
Amazon's the acquisition of health clinics run by One Medical has been approved by antitrust regulators, but similar deals may still face future scrutiny.
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Renewed focus on China competition in Washington

Marketplace's Nancy Marshall-Genzer reports.
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

