Silicon Valley Bank CollapseTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Deadline: Friday! Help us reach the $150,000 goal and stay on track this fiscal year Give Now
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Why are people skittish on banks even if they hold “safe” assets?
Mar 15, 2023

Why are people skittish on banks even if they hold “safe” assets?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
One of the many questions around the two recent U.S. bank failures is why depositors became so spooked even when their bank held supposedly-safe assets like Treasury bonds. The answer, says Susan Schmidt, is largely because of those bonds' decreased value because of higher interest rates. Credit Suisse, one of the world's largest financial institutions, saw its stock nosedive this morning after it revealed it had been audited for shoddy accounting practices. And, a look at why sustainable versions of popular products are finding a growing niche in the market. 

Segments From this episode

Is Credit Suisse on the verge of failure?

The BBC's Lyanna Byrne reports.
Listen Now
Share Now on:

Silicon Valley Bank held "safe" Treasury bonds. So why did depositors withdraw their money?

Susan Schmidt, Head of Public Equity at the State of Wisconsin Investment Fund, goes into the behavioral side of the recent bank failures.
Listen Now
Share Now on:

Consumer demand for sustainable products goes wall to wall

by Kaleb Roedel
Mar 15, 2023
Some homeowners are filling their walls with eco-friendly alternatives to synthetic insulation — but that can be costly.
A Havelock Wool employee trims excess material from insulation panels made of sheep wool at the company's facility in Reno, Nevada.
Courtesy Havelock Wool
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:40 AM PDT
10:09
2:27 AM PDT
10:19
8:00 AM PDT
1:50
4:18 PM PDT
29:08
4:00 PM PDT
25:30
Mar 14, 2023
25:13
Dec 8, 2022
39:27
Former Fed official who oversaw reforms sees "deep irony" after bank collapse
Silicon Valley Bank Collapse
Former Fed official who oversaw reforms sees "deep irony" after bank collapse
Is time running out for TikTok?
Make Me Smart
Is time running out for TikTok?
Financial meltdowns often spur changes to financial regulation. So where do we go from here?
Silicon Valley Bank Collapse
Financial meltdowns often spur changes to financial regulation. So where do we go from here?
Housing costs are a main reason inflation is still high
Housing costs are a main reason inflation is still high