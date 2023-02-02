Why are investors bullish on Meta again?

Meta released its quarterly earnings yesterday, posting dismal results that showed the company took in only half the profits earned last year. But investors are bullish for a number of reasons, including cost-cutting measures and good signs that Facebook is doing well. A new report shows that undergraduate college enrollment is stabilizing after prolonged declines, but not for majors that lead to careers in health care. And, a new agreement between the U.S., Netherlands, and Japan will further restrict the flow of advanced microchips to China.