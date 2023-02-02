Race and EconomyTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Why are investors bullish on Meta again?
Feb 2, 2023

Why are investors bullish on Meta again?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images
Meta released its quarterly earnings yesterday, posting dismal results that showed the company took in only half the profits earned last year. But investors are bullish for a number of reasons, including cost-cutting measures and good signs that Facebook is doing well. A new report shows that undergraduate college enrollment is stabilizing after prolonged declines, but not for majors that lead to careers in health care. And, a new agreement between the U.S., Netherlands, and Japan will further restrict the flow of advanced microchips to China. 

Segments From this episode

Meta results breathe a bit of life into the company's stock

Marketplace's Nova Safo reports.
Listen Now
Share Now on:

Inside the push to limit China's access to advanced chip-making tech

by Sabri Ben-Achour , Ariana Rosas , Alex Schroeder and Erika Soderstrom
Feb 2, 2023
What's motivating the multinational effort to restrict China from chip-making tools.
Chris Miller, a professor of history at Tufts University's Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy, says these controls are all about national security.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Katie Barnfield Producer, BBC
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:09 AM PST
8:09
3:24 AM PST
7:14
7:31 AM PST
1:50
5:00 PM PST
18:27
4:33 PM PST
27:30
Jan 31, 2023
2:25
Dec 8, 2022
39:27
Bed, Bath, Beyond, bankruptcy? A look at the retailer's bid to avoid Chapter 11
Bed, Bath, Beyond, bankruptcy? A look at the retailer's bid to avoid Chapter 11
As the job market cools, "job churn" is leveling off from historic pandemic highs
As the job market cools, "job churn" is leveling off from historic pandemic highs
Retail is recovering — and flowering — in smaller cities and the suburbs
Retail is recovering — and flowering — in smaller cities and the suburbs
With rising home prices and stagnating wages, a new savings goal: Beyoncé tickets
With rising home prices and stagnating wages, a new savings goal: Beyoncé tickets

Need some Econ 101?

Our new Marketplace Crash Course is here to help. Sign-up for free, learn at your own pace.

Let's do it!