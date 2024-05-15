Why an important inflation measure leaves out borrowing costs
Borrowing costs for things like car loans and mortgages aren't included in the consumer price index. Why?
Proposed guidance on AI
On Tuesday, a bipartisan group of senators released recommendations around the development of artificial intelligence. They want the federal government to spend about $30 billion over three years on shaping technology that could bring great bounty — but could also cause great harm.
Why isn't the cost of borrowing money included in the consumer price index?
Loans are a big cost, but they would muddle the data in the CPI. Fed rate hikes would essentially create inflation, despite their intention.
End of pandemic funding forces some schools to consider cutting teachers, programming
School districts across the country have relied on a combined $190 billion in federal money for more than three years. But time’s up: the funds have to be accounted for by Sept. 30.
