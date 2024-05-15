Adventures in HousingDecoding DemocracyI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

Why an important inflation measure leaves out borrowing costs
May 15, 2024

Borrowing costs for things like car loans and mortgages aren't included in the consumer price index. Why?

Segments From this episode

Proposed guidance on AI

by Nova Safo

On Tuesday, a bipartisan group of senators released recommendations around the development of artificial intelligence. They want the federal government to spend about $30 billion over three years on shaping technology that could bring great bounty — but could also cause great harm.

Why isn't the cost of borrowing money included in the consumer price index?

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer
May 15, 2024
Loans are a big cost, but they would muddle the data in the CPI. Fed rate hikes would essentially create inflation, despite their intention.
Borrowing is a major expense for many Americans. One example is the interest on car loans.
End of pandemic funding forces some schools to consider cutting teachers, programming

by Stephanie Hughes
May 15, 2024
School districts across the country have relied on a combined $190 billion in federal money for more than three years. But time’s up: the funds have to be accounted for by Sept. 30.
Schools must account for pandemic relief funds by Sept. 30,
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

