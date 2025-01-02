Why a port dispute could snarl America’s supply chain
Segments From this episode
Debt ceiling drama on the horizon
The U.S. may soon be unable to continue borrowing money. Financial players seem to be blowing this off today, but experts are warning to pay attention. Let’s get a longer-term view from Diane Swonk, chief economist at the audit tax and advisory firm KPMG.
Checking in on the first day of trading around the globe
Last year, the S&P went up 24%. A global index of stocks went up a still strong 16%. In the cold light of this first work day of a new year, foreign markets have been more muted.
Automation at the heart of the next potential port strike
On Jan. 15, there could be a new strike by dockworkers along the East and Gulf Coasts. Talks could resume next week. We’ll learn more about the sticking points for the International Longshoremen’s Association.