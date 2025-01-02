Adventures in HousingI've Always Wondered ...My EconomyTrump's Second Term

Why a port dispute could snarl America's supply chain
Jan 2, 2025

Why a port dispute could snarl America’s supply chain

The sign of a striking worker in Seabrook, Texas, in October 2024. Mark Felix/AFP via Getty Images
We'll hear what's left to hammer out in talks between dockworkers and port operators. Plus: a pulse check on global markets.

Debt ceiling drama on the horizon

by David Brancaccio

The U.S. may soon be unable to continue borrowing money. Financial players seem to be blowing this off today, but experts are warning to pay attention. Let’s get a longer-term view from Diane Swonk, chief economist at the audit tax and advisory firm KPMG.

Checking in on the first day of trading around the globe

by Stuart Clarkson

Last year, the S&P went up 24%. A global index of stocks went up a still strong 16%. In the cold light of this first work day of a new year, foreign markets have been more muted.

Automation at the heart of the next potential port strike

by Nova Safo

On Jan. 15, there could be a new strike by dockworkers along the East and Gulf Coasts. Talks could resume next week. We’ll learn more about the sticking points for the International Longshoremen’s Association.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC

