Why a downturn could be healthy for the art market
Sep 24, 2024

Why a downturn could be healthy for the art market

Pierre Suu/Getty Images
While artists may be feeling the pain of low demand right now, art critic Blake Gopnik argues a correction in the art market will ultimately improve quality.

Segments From this episode

The high-end art market is tanking. And that's ... a good thing?

by David Brancaccio , Meredith Garretson and Alex Schroeder
Sep 24, 2024
Yes, according to critic Blake Gopnik. When the market was thriving, he says, "the art was just unbelievably terrible."
The art market is in a correction phase, says critic Blake Gopnik. According to him, price and quality weren't closely related.
Elsa Biyick/Hans Lucas via AFP/AFP via Getty Images
Justice Department levies debit card monopoly claims against Visa

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer

Marketplace’s Nancy Marshall-Genzer explains what’s behind the Justice Department’s accusation against one of the world’s biggest financial players.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC

