Why a downturn could be healthy for the art market
While artists may be feeling the pain of low demand right now, art critic Blake Gopnik argues a correction in the art market will ultimately improve quality.
The high-end art market is tanking. And that's ... a good thing?
Yes, according to critic Blake Gopnik. When the market was thriving, he says, "the art was just unbelievably terrible."
Justice Department levies debit card monopoly claims against Visa
Marketplace’s Nancy Marshall-Genzer explains what’s behind the Justice Department’s accusation against one of the world’s biggest financial players.
