Why 401(k) plans aren’t equitable
Jun 6, 2024

Why 401(k) plans aren’t equitable

designer491/Getty Images
That's the conclusion of a new Vanguard study, which we'll unpack.

Segments From this episode

How equitable are 401(k) plans?

by Caleigh Wells
Jun 6, 2024
A new Vanguard study says 401(k)s aren’t enough for many people to retire, and that the top 20% of earners get 44% of employer contributions.
White employees and those with well-off parents reap the biggest benefits of 401(k)s, said MIT finance professor Taha Choukhmane.
DNY59/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

