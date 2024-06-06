Why 401(k) plans aren’t equitable
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
That's the conclusion of a new Vanguard study, which we'll unpack.
get the podcast
Segments From this episode
How equitable are 401(k) plans?
A new Vanguard study says 401(k)s aren’t enough for many people to retire, and that the top 20% of earners get 44% of employer contributions.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC