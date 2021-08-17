Who will do business with Taliban-led Afghanistan?
Also, we look into the how the delta variant of COVID-19 could be changing consumer spending.
Segments From this episode
Who is going to provide funding to Afghanistan under the Taliban?
With the Taliban in control, the business picture there could look foggy to the rest of the world, especially when it comes to how much money the government will actually have.
Delta variant starting to alter consumer spending – except among unvaccinated
Many Americans who’ve gotten the shot are feeling anxious, but not so with the unvaccinated.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director