Who will do business with Taliban-led Afghanistan?
Aug 17, 2021

Who will do business with Taliban-led Afghanistan?

Also, we look into the how the delta variant of COVID-19 could be changing consumer spending. 

Segments From this episode

Who is going to provide funding to Afghanistan under the Taliban?

by David Brancaccio , Daniel Shin and Erika Soderstrom
Aug 17, 2021
With the Taliban in control, the business picture there could look foggy to the rest of the world, especially when it comes to how much money the government will actually have.
Taliban fighters stand guard in Kabul on August 17, 2021, as the Taliban moved quickly to restart the Afghan capital following their stunning takeover of Kabul and told government staff to return to work.
Photo by WAKIL KOHSAR/AFP via Getty Images
Delta variant starting to alter consumer spending – except among unvaccinated

by Amanda Peacher
Aug 17, 2021
Many Americans who’ve gotten the shot are feeling anxious, but not so with the unvaccinated.  
People spend time at an ice skating rink in The Galleria mall on Aug. 03, 2021 in Houston, Texas.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
